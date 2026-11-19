nd and Malaysia and is the region’s wholesale/retail heavyweight, could also justify using the K to characterise the divergent performance of its wholesale and retail businesses. Its third-quarter results were a story of continued strong growth on the wholesale side, temporarily assisted by the government’s “Thai Helps Thai Plus” (THTP) stimulus programme. Meanwhile, the retail business, though fundamentally sound, took a haircut from the very same stimulus programme at the same time as it was pruning its store portfolio of hundreds of unwanted mini-supermarkets. The company pulled in total revenues of 130.4 billion Thai baht (US$3.95 billion) in the quarter across its three divisions: wholesale, retail, and mall rental income. This represented a 2.6 per cent gain on the same quarter last year and brought revenues for the first nine months of 2026 to 398.7 billion baht (US$12.1 billion), an increase of 3.3 per cent over the first nine months of last year. Excluding the mall rental business, which accounts for slightly under 3 per cent of revenues, sales in the quarter grew by 2.2 per cent, consisting of 4.9 per cent growth for wholesale and a decline of 1.4 per cent on the retail side. For the year-to-date, sales grew by 3.0 per cent, consisting of 4.7 per cent growth for wholesale and 0.8 per cent for retail. Omnichannel sales accounted for 25.6 per cent of the total, thanks largely to strong growth in the Makro Pro e-commerce platform and Lotus’s Smart App. The high-level story: the wholesale side of the business is vibrant, while the retail side is being held back by temporary effects that should be starting to ease up in the fourth quarter and beyond. Despite 80 basis points of gross margin percentage growth for retail, net profit for the owners slid to a loss in the quarter of 564 million baht (US$17 million). Again though, this isn’t a reflection of the underlying health of the company’s operations, since much of the profit setback was due to restructuring of the retail portfolio to eliminate unprofitable stores. Net profit for the year-to-date was 4.11 billion baht (US$125 million), a decrease of just under 40 per cent. Makro wholesale helped by government subsidy programme There were some distortions caused by the government’s THTP scheme that benefited Makro’s results during the quarter. The scheme provided a subsidy of 60 per cent of the purchase price of goods bought at independent mum-and-dad retailers and food stalls, which in turn spurred inventory replenishment by the independents at wholesalers like Makro. This helped Makro achieve its 4.9 per cent year-on-year sales growth despite having three fewer stores than it did 12 months ago. Makro ended the quarter with 176 stores, and plans to have two more up and running by the end of the year. Lotus’s gets its portfolio trimmed As consumers bought more from independent mum-and-dad retailers due to the THTP subsidy programme, the large retail chains like Lotus’s temporarily lost sales. The intent of the scheme was primarily to relieve cost-of-living pressures for consumers and help independent traders, and an ancillary effect was to create more spending in areas underserved by the big retailers. So the small contraction in the retail business was not unexpected. However, the scheme expired on 30 September, so the fourth quarter should see a rebalancing in favour of the chains. However, there was another major factor at play in the decline in Lotus’s sales in the third quarter: the company closed 673 of its Lotus’s Go Fresh mini-supermarkets that were in suboptimal locations or suffered from space constraints. These closures represent the first step in a portfolio optimisation strategy that will see new, right-sized stores being opened in more favourable trading areas. Strong sales growth in Malaysia only partly offset the decline in Thailand. Same-store sales in the retail business declined by 5.6 per cent in the third quarter. However, the mass store closures are likely to result in a “survivor bias” that kicks in in the fourth quarter, reversing the same-store sales decline as trading continues in the remaining healthy stores and the THTP scheme is no longer extant to influence consumer spending decisions. Indeed, the company is expecting same-store sales to be in the high single digits in the fourth quarter. Retail strengthened with TFP purchase in Malaysia During the third quarter, CP Axtra made another significant strategic growth move, acquiring Malaysia’s premium supermarket operator The Food Purveyor (TFP), with its 56-store network. This adds to the 71 mid-market stores that CP Axtra already operated in Malaysia under the Lotus’s banner. TFP itself trades under a number of banners, of which about 50 per cent are Village Grocer. These more upscale supermarkets are primarily located in the main centres of Greater Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru, and represent a neat complement to Lotus’s more middle-of-the-road market positioning. CP Axtra ended the quarter with 2,043 stores across its Go Fresh, hypermarket and supermarket business. Eleven more are planned for opening by the end of the year, six in Malaysia and five in Thailand. Despite the overall optimistic outlook for CP Axtra’s businesses, some longer-term challenges remain over which it has little control. One of these is the contraction in tourism. International arrivals to Thailand are still well down on pre-Covid levels and cannot be blamed solely on higher travel costs because neighbouring countries in Asean are experiencing tourism growth. Other factors ail Thailand, including the government’s almost pathological fiddling with travel visa rules and travel taxes. The tourism slump has significant knock-on effects on wholesale particularly, since Makro serves the HoReCa industry. Unless Thailand gets its house in order, bad PR will continue to send tourists elsewhere. Further reading: Singapore sizzles as mall retailers fight for space