UK retailer Mountain Warehouse makes Australian offline debut

UK-based outdoor retailer Moutain Warehouse will launch its first Australian physical store in Brisbane’s Skygate Shopping Mall in July.

The store spans 3000sqft and offers men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, footwear, and equipment. It also provides ski gear, down jackets, trekking kits, and a wide range of backpacks.

According to the brand, the opening is part of its expansion strategy to deliver high-quality outdoor products to Australians. Local customers will discover the latest recent Animal collections.

“We know Australians love exploring the great outdoors, so we are excited to bring our passion for adventure and great value gear for all the family here,” said Mountain Warehouse founder and CEO, Mark Neale.

“Our Brisbane store is just the beginning. We have plans to open three additional locations this year”.

Mountain Warehouse, founded in 1997, runs 362 stores and several websites in nine countries. The launch follows the brand’s Australian website, introduced in 2017, and its success in New Zealand, where it now has 24 locations.