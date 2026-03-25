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Tod’s reopens boutique at Westfield Sydney

Tod's
The 130sqm boutique is located on Level 4 at Westfield Sydney. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Italian luxury brand Tod’s has reopened its boutique at Westfield Sydney following a store redesign.

The 130sqm boutique, located on Level 4, features Tod’s ready-to-wear collections for men and women, alongside footwear and handbags.

The redesigned store includes wood and Travertino marble finishes, neutral-toned leather panels, and architectural details designed to create an intimate shopping environment. Featured products include Tod’s Gommino loafers, Red Dot sneakers, the Di Bag, and T Timeless Bag.

Tod’s was founded more than 100 years ago as a small shoe factory in Casette D’Ete, Italy. The Gommino loafer, introduced in the late 1970s, became a global signature item. Tod’s launched women’s ready-to-wear in 2013 and men’s in 2014.

In 2024, private equity firm L Catterton offered to acquire a 36 per cent stake in Tod’s and delist the company in a deal with the Della Valle family, which founded the brand.

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