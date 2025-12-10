T2’s ‘reinvention’ program begins with radical Melbourne store design

T2 has kicked off the first phase of its brand reinvention, revealing a newly redesigned concept store at Melbourne Central.

The 100sqm space features a pared-back industrial look, including a double-height tea library made from black oxidised steel, modular cube displays, a hand-painted artwork by Melbourne street artist Bailer, and a full-length sensory bar where customers can taste blends and watch brewing demonstrations.

A monochrome, raw palette is used throughout the store to amplify T2’s orange packaging and create a controlled environment enhanced by lighting, scent, and sound.

More locations will be updated as T2 continues rolling out its reinvention program.

“We’re focused on reigniting the creativity and boldness that have always defined us, while creating a retail experience that invites people to connect with tea in inspiring ways” adds Christelle Young, MD at T2.

The redesign was developed in partnership with Landini Associates, more than a decade after their first collaboration in 2014.

Earlier this year, the brand opened the doors to the revamped flagship location in Queen Victoria Building in April.

(Images courtesy of Landini).