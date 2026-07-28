Inside LSKD’s new retail strategy for global expansion

chief retail officer Alex Shaughnessy told Inside Retail. “That shifted our thinking from product silos to complete looks.” The result is a more intuitive in-store journey, where merchandising is structured around how customers build full outfits, rather than how retailers typically segment inventory. The approach is informed by a combination of Net Promoter Score data, frontline staff feedback and ongoing customer conversations. “Together, these insights help us identify friction points and opportunities to refine the experience,” Shaughnessy added. “The result is a store built around natural shopping behaviour rather than traditional retail structure.” Visually, the concept introduces a more elevated design language, anchored by bold cobalt blue accents and premium finishes. The updated aesthetic is intended to strengthen brand recognition while aligning with LSKD’s ambitions to compete in a more global, design-conscious retail landscape. From store to community hub Beyond layout and design, LSKD is positioning its stores as community hubs rather than purely transactional spaces – a strategy that has become central to its differentiation in a crowded activewear market. “As we scale, our focus is ensuring every store feels deeply connected to its local community, not just like another retail location,” Shaughnessy said. This philosophy extends into both operations and staff training. Store teams are tasked not only with driving sales, but also with building relationships, hosting events and creating environments where customers choose to spend time. Initiatives range from run clubs and training sessions to workshops and athlete-led activations. The brand’s signature tights and shorts swap, which returned for the Armadale opening, exemplifies this approach. The activation consistently draws large crowds, reinforcing LSKD’s positioning as a brand built around participation and engagement rather than passive consumption. Crucially, stores also function as feedback loops. Insights gathered on the floor are fed back into product and leadership teams, ensuring the community has a direct role in shaping future ranges and experiences. A scalable global playbook The Armadale store is not a one-off experiment but a prototype for international expansion. LSKD plans to reach 40 stores across Australia by the end of 2026, before accelerating into overseas markets the following year. Maintaining consistency while adapting to local markets will be critical as the brand scales. LSKD’s approach hinges on a set of “non-negotiables” – including brand energy, values and overall experience – paired with localised execution. “We’re not trying to replicate stores globally,” Shaughnessy said. “We’re building a consistent experience that still feels deeply connected to each community.” Site selection also plays a strategic role. High Street Armadale, long on the brand’s radar, reflects LSKD’s preference for precincts that sit at the intersection of fitness, lifestyle and culture. “The focus is always patience and precision – waiting for the right space rather than forcing presence,” she said. At a time when many retailers are reassessing their physical footprints, LSKD’s continued investment in bricks-and-mortar may appear countercyclical. However, the brand sees experiential retail as a growth lever. “Our retail strategy has never been trend-driven – it’s been community-driven,” Shaughnessy said. “We continue to see strong demand for physical spaces that offer connection, not just transactions.”