Ikea ‘mini home’ exhibit appears in Melbourne

Ikea has installed a miniature home exhibition in its Melbourne store, one of three such installations worldwide.

Designed by Stockholm-based artist Christopher Nordstrom, the Swedish retailer said the in-store experience is designed to highlight the efficacy of small, affordable changes at home.

“People usually don’t aim for the perfect home, but the one that feels easier to live in,” said Javier Quinones, the global commercial manager of Ikea’s owner, the Ingka Group.

“We’re putting even greater focus on creating a better everyday life at home and making sure the solutions we offer are accessible and affordable. By helping people keep what matters, put away the things they don’t need every day, and make space for what brings them joy, we want to make home feel easier.”

The miniature homes are also appearing in Chengdu and Beijing.

Each home is hand-built at a one-to-12 scale. The Melbourne design features a bookcase full of novels and art prints along with what Ikea calls tributes to the city’s sporting culture.

“When you build in miniature, you can’t include everything,” Nordstrom added. “Every object has to earn its place. You quickly realise that a home isn’t defined by how much it contains, but by the things people choose to make room for.”