How Scandi furniture brand Bolia’s experiential retail stimulates every sense

ing and customise furniture at the in-store design atelier. “We really want consumers to come into the store and connect with our products or connect with our staff and really immerse themselves in it,” Jo Foley, head of retail at Bolia Australia, told Inside Retail. From Foley’s perspective, the Australian retail landscape has been lacking in inspiration and connection – traits that the Bolia flagship store is trying to defy. “It’s not necessarily aspirational, it’s more inspirational because anybody can walk away with something,” she said. The multi-sensory experience “From the moment that consumers come through our doors they get hit with the Bolia experience pretty much straight away,” stated Foley. Bolia’s Richmond location is designed to ignite the customer’s every sense with its Spotify playlist, signature global scent, floral installations and traditional hospitality. Unlike its neighbouring retailers along Church Street, Bolia is not specialised in a singular category like lighting or rugs. Instead, it is a homeware industry specialist and leader in customer experience. This can be seen in its visual merchandising. “Where most retailers might naturally put pendant lights over a coffee table because it’s another product to sell, we have chosen not to go down that path,” shared Foley. “We’ve put up a gum leaf installation to pay homage to Australia, and that is another sight and smell – it’s textural, so you want to see it, touch it, smell it.” Bolia wants to guide consumers on a journey through its store, showcasing pieces from designers all around the world and encouraging them to buy into the lifestyle. “We want to really enhance our life and how we live – and I think we do that by creating a sanctuary for ourselves and making our home feel like a really relaxing space,” explained Foley. The clicks-to-bricks pipeline Bolia has taken the same customer-first approach to its online store. “Our feeling is, sometimes with e-commerce, it’s very sterile and it’s very transactional,” shared Foley. “We don’t want there to be a leap from online to bricks and mortar. We want that clicks to bricks to be a very seamless transition.” Much like the bricks-and-mortar store, the Bolia website features inspirational imagery and standout customer service. With every online purchase consumers will be connected with an in-store Bolia team member to confirm that the piece is right for their space and to consult on fabric options. “We’re passionate about design, we’re passionate about retail and we’re passionate about getting the right piece into the customer’s home,” stated Foley. “Sometimes with online, you lose that personal touch, you lose that connection, and that human connection is really important to Bolia.” Education and transparency of craftsmanship are other pillars that Bolia has integrated into its offline and online customer experiences. By providing the opportunity to track and trace where its pieces are made and how they’re made, Bolia has extended the customer journey beyond the checkout. “Bolia really has understood, right from the very get-go, that to create something beautiful you have to look outside of yourself,” concluded Foley.