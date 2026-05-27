A tale of two flagships: Love Isabelle’s bespoke approach to jewellery retail

Love Isabelle’s brick-and-mortar story is really a tale of two cities: a coastal “jewellery bar” in Manly, Sydney and a moodier, Architectural Digest–adjacent living room in Melbourne’s Armadale, each uniquely designed to reflect the community they serve. For founder Isabelle Sidd, the stores are not roll-outs but case studies in how intimate, design-led retail can still command loyalty in an era of frictionless e-commerce.

Sidd has long framed Love Isabelle’s growth through a physical-first lens, even as the brand built an online cult following. “From the beginning, I’ve always believed in having a physical space that invites customers to experience your brand in real life,” she told Inside Retail, recalling how her first website launch was swiftly followed by a pop-up that grew into a permanent store.

The Manly flagship, unveiled after more than five years embedded in the suburb, represents what she called a “defining new chapter” for the Sydney-born jewellery brand. It cemented Love Isabelle’s shift into the mid-luxury space while underscoring a belief that jewellery, as a deeply tactile and emotional purchase, still benefits from ritual and repetition.

Manly: a coastal jewellery bar

In Manly, the design brief was to fill a local gap: there was no destination offering a “refined yet approachable” jewellery experience, so Sidd imagined a space that felt like stepping inside one of her jewellery boxes. The result is a bright, coastal boutique that leans into warm, natural tones, Italian vintage lighting and rich ALPI walnut and burl joinery, with a feature mirror wall and high-gloss surfaces amplifying light like a beachside gallery.

At the centre sits a literal bar: customers pull up reupholstered Dedar-clad stools, are served pieces on demand, and sip custom Love Isabelle sparkling or still water from a fridge integrated into the joinery. “Manly has a very relaxed, social energy; people move between the beach, cafes and shops quite fluidly,” Sidd said. “So the store reflects that, with things like the jewellery bar and courtyard events that feel easy and informal.”

Armadale: an Architectural Digest living room

If Manly is about jewellery-as-social ritual, Armadale’s new flagship reads as jewellery-as-interior fantasy. Located on High Street, the Melbourne boutique is framed as a “moody and design-forward” space that blurs the line between a private home and a considered retail environment.

Walls of warm timber wrap the store in a consistent envelope, while floral textiles are layered across seating, lampshades and “moments of pause”, creating what Sidd and design studio Coffey Hallett call a tactile, nostalgic richness. A chrome dining table by McMullin & Co, USM Haller cabinetry and a statement lamp by Melbourne designer BMDO push the space toward an Architectural Digest–style living room; overhead, a Garbo ceiling fringe light adds softness and movement.

One brand, two bespoke concepts

Sidd’s collaboration with Coffey Hallett across both stores is less about replicating a formula than about expressing the same brand DNA through different urban contexts. “My main intention is that our boutiques feel inviting, and I guess your home feels the same,” she said. “It’s been really fun to work on individual concepts for each space that are unique to their location.”

In Sydney, that translates to a “calming and vintage-inflected destination” with marketplace-sourced vintage furniture, Italian eBay finds, and a “treasure chest” sensibility that nods to heirlooms passed down. In Melbourne, the brand leans into moodier tones, stronger contrasts and a more layered, directional fit-out. Sidd noted with some delight that the Armadale flagship is often mistaken for a furniture store by passersby drawn in by the sculptural lamp in the window.

Designing for local rhythms

Each store is also a read on local retail rhythms and expectations. In Manly, the courtyard – part of the building’s new development – has become an extension of the brand’s events strategy, hosting jewellery-making nights, Mother’s Day shopping events, and planned piercing activations that feel more like neighbourhood gatherings than formal retail programming.

Armadale, by contrast, is positioned as a “community-led space” attuned to an inner-city village’s appetite for more curated, design-conscious experiences, with plans for VIP breakfasts and collaborations with local brands. “Armadale invites customers in for late-night shopping, events after hours,” Sidd explained. “There’s a strong appreciation for design and community, so the engagement there leans into more intimate moments – smaller gatherings, collaborations and experiences that feel thoughtful and curated.”

Tailoring assortment and experience

The physical distinctions between Manly and Armadale extend into assortment and services, reflecting different shopping behaviours. Both boutiques carry the brand’s full e-commerce offer, but Manly’s dedicated solid-gold bar, with made-to-order engagement and bespoke pieces, underscores its role as a “special event in a customer’s week” – somewhere to browse and try on one-off samples before commissioning a piece.

In Armadale, early trading has revealed a strong appetite for higher-end, investment purchases and bespoke commissions, with customers treating the boutique as a destination to mark significant occasions. Sidd was explicit about the strategic intent: “If we’re asking someone to visit us in person, there needs to be a reason beyond convenience… I’ve never been interested in creating a traditional jewellery store, so each space is an opportunity to reframe that experience entirely.”

Slow expansion, intentional cities

For now, Love Isabelle’s retail network remains deliberately tight. Sidd talks about expansion in terms more familiar to hospitality than fashion, emphasising immersion in a neighbourhood before committing to a lease and stressing that she has no ambition “to open 100 stores and lose sight of the brand’s DNA and experience.”

“Each space is really intentional and well thought out,” she said. “Each store is a large financial investment, so I want the neighbour and customer to align with the brand and warm up to a large audience before opening a physical space… There’s no one formula; each space is definitely a risk but always has felt right.”