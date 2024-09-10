Six outstanding stores from Mecca to Fujifilm and fashion

Curated, cosy, soft-furnishing refuges from the winter weather await, alongside the re-creation of intimate spaces on iconic Fiveways streets that welcome the sunshine and fashion retail. See for yourself why these six bricks-and-mortar openings from the last quarter captured our attention.1. Hommey, Melbourne, Victoria1128 High Street, Armadale Hommey’s second store is a soft-furnishing sanctuary that has customers wanting to kick their feet up on the couch – in boucle slides, of course.Curved custom cabinetry greets you at the door to the mecca of homewares that, like Rome, wasn’t built in a day, rather a few short months.What better way for a homeware retailer to sell you goods than by presenting consumers with a warm and cosy display experience.Australian soft furnishings retailer Hommey opened the doors to its new flagship and second store at number 1128 on Melbourne’s iconic Armadale High Street in May.With the goal of creating a ‘Hommey’ space – one that is warm, open and inviting – comfort was at the cornerstone of the design and considered in every detail.Hommey’s two retail stores provide a tangible experience for customers as a pivotal part of its omnichannel strategy of inspiring people to feel most comfortable at home.Hommey founder Justin Kestelman credits the director and founder of Curious By Design, Lucienne Hemingway, with “bringing the vision to life (and then some)”. With an emphasis on attention to detail, creativity and passion for design that transcends the experiential space beyond a store.Director of I4 construction Steve Ryding, and his team, executed the build on time for a May opening.2. Mecca, Perth, Western AustraliaWestfield Carousel, 1382 Albany Hwy, CanningtonBeauty retailer Mecca opened its biggest store in Western Australia in the state’s largest shopping centre – Westfield Carousel. The 555sqm store completes the brand’s five-year expansion initiative to provide the services, brands and experiences customers on the West Coast have yet to experience.The reno includes the addition of two semi-private skin rooms, offering Mecca’s signature facials and personalised consults. Ten makeup chairs assemble in cleverly constructed nooks to glam customers pre-event with Mecca’s in-store makeup service offering.A dedicated Mecca Perfumeria is placed with a dedicated fragrance specialist at the ready to assist customers who wish to explore the bigger-than-before curated fragrance library. A six-seater Beauty Lab welcomes patrons to play and uncover new products and beauty hacks, whilst they sit for a spot of ‘edutainment’ and brand immersion.After hearing the cries of its local customers, Mecca has unveiled a new-look ultimate beauty destination. Mecca general manager of retail Sophie Wood said, “To achieve this, we’ve added nearly 30 new brands to the stable, granting unparalleled access to the best in global beauty, as well as a whole new service offering around skin that previously hasn’t been available statewide.”In 2019, Mecca commenced the redevelopment of Subiaco, Booragoon and Carousel stores, paving the way for the entry of 60 additional beauty brands in the state.Wood hinted at the opening of more stores in the state but did not disclose specific timelines and locations.3. The Memo, Melbourne, VictoriaHighpoint Shopping Centre, MaribyrnongBaby goods retailer The Memo was created to clear the clutter of the industry. Its goal is to simplify the shopping experience for parents, with not a hint of baby blue or pale pink in sight.The modern and bright interior is adorned with the brand’s signature orange/red hue and cornflower blue.On a mission to continue to expand and diversify its retail footprint, The Memo unveiled its biggest retail space yet at Highpoint shopping centre, in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong.On June 22, the first 200 shoppers were welcomed with a gift valued at $220 – a Bunnie Caddie Mini filled with parenting essentials. Complementary coffee was offered to all across the opening weekend.Opening week events made use of the space with styling suite sessions, baby carrier fittings, storytime sessions and talks from experts, including feeding expert-in-residence, midwife Claire Andrews, from Safe Hands Parenting, and various other practical product consultations. This is the Memo’s biggest retail space yet, at 267-298sqm, including the backroom, “which means parents can find the best of The Memo in one place,” Kate Casey, CEO and co-founder of The Memo, told Inside Retail.“When it comes to our stores, accessibility is important,” Casey said. “We chose Highpoint as our third store location. It’s one of the most dynamic shopping centres in Australia, which means an amazing retail experience and a convenient one too, anytime you visit.”4. Henne, Sydney, New South Wales215 Glenmore Road, PaddingtonAustralian fashion brand Henne opened its second boutique in Paddington’s iconic Fiveways district.Nestled within a charming 19th-century Sydney terrace, the new Henne boutique embodies the brand’s sophisticated elegance. Drawing from global inspiration, the design was executed by Brahman Perera and built by EMAC Construction.Pitted timber finishes feature throughout, alongside expressive brushwork that adorns countertops showcasing handcrafted pieces sourced from around the world. It is an immersive experience for visitors. The abstract interior design is inspired by abstract expressionist artists like Willem de Kooning and Theaster Gates, featuring timber joinery with vivid citrus-yellow Perspex accents, and a striking red staircase.Home is what the layout invokes, through embracing the terrace’s proportions to foster an intimate and engaging shopping experience. “Designing a retail space is almost like crafting a stage or a set, with the brand’s clothing and customers as the key characters,” Perera said. “The Henne boutique is about parlaying creative and artistic finishes to create a backdrop that speaks to the brand and contextualises the experience.”This expansion marks a milestone for Henne as the brand continues to grow its retail footprint and strengthen its presence in key markets. After the success of its Melbourne flagship store on Greville Street, opened two years ago in June 2022, Henne saw an opportunity to further connect with its loyal customer base in Sydney. Henne director Nadia Bartel said, “Sydney has always been on our radar for expansion. When the opportunity arose to secure a lease in Paddington, we knew it was the perfect fit for our brand.”The Sydney boutique is a place for our customers to connect with the brand, and attend its coveted VIP events and styling sessions.“We are committed to fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity within our NSW community,” Bartel said.5. Fujifilm, Sydney, New South Wales263 George Street, SydneyLocated in the heart of Sydney’s CBD is Fujifilm’s new experiential House of Photography and the brand’s Australian flagship retail space.The Sydney store is Australia’s only Fujifilm House of Photography and one of three globally. The larger space is a result of the increasing footfall and consumer demand for the brand locally since the initial store opening in 2022.The centre is an interactive hub aimed to inspire and encourage consumers to immerse in the craft of photography.The store includes a new, hirable studio space with a corner cyclorama for seamless backgrounds and affords photographers the flexibility of being able to hire a space within Sydney’s CBD for a minimum of two hours.The professional set-up allows patrons to hire the latest Fujifilm X Series and GFX System, plus premium strobe lighting solutions, product display stands and tripods.Customers can even trial the Fujifilm camera and lens options in a professional studio environment prior to purchasing.The brand welcomed guests with an opening event, inviting them to get glammed up by the onsite team for a professional headshot taken in the store’s available-for-hire studio space.The shop has a brand-new print room and offers a white glove service that provides a wide range of printing options, including UV printing and photo-gifting products. Two personalisation kiosks allow same-day printing and an extensive range of personalised products available for home delivery. 6. Franck Muller, Melbourne, Victoria119 Collins StreetMaster of complications Franck Muller unveiled the design of its refreshed Melbourne flagship boutique.Nestled in the heart of the CBD, the intimate 55sqm boutique’s refresh aligns the brand’s Australian home with its Apac retail identity.Curved cabinetry is laden with Muller’s identifiable flashes of brushed gold and champagne metallic statements accented and framing vitrines capture the sunlight from Collins Street and reflect it throughout the boutique. All design elements combined for the intention of opening up the intimate space and illuminating its street-front appeal. This design ideology was achieved by replacing the previous awning over the entrance with a lighter, retractable variation, which allows the interior to be bathed in sunlight from Collins Street to draw passers-by inside.Removal of the interior walls, and the redesign of the prior built-in watch shelves, combine to place spatial quality at the forefront. Now, modernised shelves with free-standing vitrines allow individual timepieces and collections to be showcased.The flow of the store has been conceptualised to start with the entry-level references of Franck Muller’s complications and run through to the more luxurious pieces. Natural stone and fabric finishes in varying shades of grey take cues from the House’s core brand identity.Zones have been created to facilitate connections between the Franck Muller team and customers. Two new private client areas enable patrons to experience some of the best examples of Swiss watchmaking in an intimate setting. This story first appeared in the August 2024 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.