Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Shopping centres & malls

Inside 80 Collins – Melbourne’s newest luxury precinct

User Image
Heather McIlvaine
May 28, 20213 mins read
Saint Laurent, Mulberry and Golden Goose are just a few of the international designer brands that have opened stores in 80 Collins, Dexus’ new high-end shopping and dining precinct in Melbourne.  With a 38-level office tower, boutique hotel and 5,000 square metres of retail space, 80 Collins aims to give different types of customers – CBD workers, international tourists and local shoppers – multiple reasons to come back and explore the precinct at different times of day.  We spok
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Omnichannel
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Vicinity raising over $1 billion to respond to virus impact
Shopping centres & malls
Vicinity raising over $1 billion to respond to virus impact
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
Supermarkets
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Author's latest articles
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Marketing
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high
Marketing
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high
Here’s why everyone is talking about garment workers in Bangladesh
Supply chain
Here’s why everyone is talking about garment workers in Bangladesh
Inside ex-Sportsgirl CEO Colleen Callander’s new leadership manifesto
Management
Inside ex-Sportsgirl CEO Colleen Callander’s new leadership manifesto
“One dollar can save a life”: Retailers offer help to Covid-ravaged India
Financial
“One dollar can save a life”: Retailers offer help to Covid-ravaged India