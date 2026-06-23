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Zeus Street Greek targets 130 openings in ‘new era’

Zeus Street Greek
Zeus Street Greek recently opened its 50th location. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Harry Booth

Fast-growing quick-service restaurant chain Zeus Street Greek (ZSG) is pushing forward with its ambitious growth plan, with 130 new restaurant openings across Australia in its sights.

The Whiteoak-owned business, founded in 2014, began its rapid expansion this year. The company recently marked its 50th location after adding five since the start of April.

“Since we opened our first store in 2014, Zeus Street Greek has grown into a fan favourite for communities across Australia,” ZSG co-founder Costa Anastasiadis said. “Over the next four years, we are accelerating our expansion with plans to more than double the number of restaurants providing tasty, fresh, Greek-inspired food for everyday Australians.”

Richard Whiteoak, the founder of the private equity firm behind ZSG, told Inside Retail in May of the business’s “significant scale opportunity” while expressing caution over managing the speed of such growth. 

At the moment, ZSG is planning around 20 openings each year for the next four years, something it says will increase its customer reach by 28 per cent.

“In 2027 alone, we expect to create hundreds of new jobs for Australians through this accelerated expansion,” added ZSG CEO Ramon Castillo. “Through our franchisee model, we enable local people to support their own communities through employment opportunities.”

Castillo said the 130-opening target is a “major feat” for the business in its journey, but that the focus needs to remain on customer experience and quality.

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