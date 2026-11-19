Zara has introduced its latest global store design concept to Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall after a lengthy renovation of its flagship site there.

Shoppers were seen queuing to re-enter the store on one of Melbourne’s busiest streets after the store’s doors opened this week. The refurbishment has seen the store’s two connected buildings covered by a lighter, more open facade, designed to bring more natural light into the premises.

Zara said the interior space combines architecture and fashion, bringing together its latest collections and the ‘Zara’s Architecture Studio’ project.

The retailer’s latest omnichannel services have been introduced in-store, with customers able to check product availability through Zara’s app and order items for in-store collection within 24 hours.

The company has also introduced assisted checkout areas on all three floors, dedicated customer service areas to support online returns, and an online order collection point accessible by a QR code.

Zara said these features offer “greater convenience” while freeing up staff to focus on customer experience. The Bourke Street location has also upgraded its energy efficiency and sustainability efforts, improving heating and cooling systems and its lighting design.

The concept has previously been rolled out in China, France and Spain, with the first Australian renovation happening in Adelaide’s Burnside Village.

Parent company Inditex, which recorded more than $10 billion in sales in the first quarter of its fiscal year, credited investment in its store network with making it the world’s largest fashion retailer.

“The growth of the group is underpinned by the continual investment in our store network, the advances made to the online sales channel and the improvements to the logistics platforms, with a clear focus on innovation and technology,” a company spokesperson said at the time.

The Spanish-based parent company also owns Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius.