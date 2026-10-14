Lush plans permanent exit from Westfield shopping centres

UK-founded cosmetics retailer Lush is planning to permanently depart from its 10 locations in Westfield shopping centres nationwide.

The company will not renew its lease for each respective site and will allow them to expire, according to a reports. The decision comes almost 30 years after Lush entered the country.

Lush’s Australian store network of more than 25 locations forms a small part of its 869-strong store network globally. This store footprint and online presence saw Lush generate $1.39 billion (£736 million) in turnover for the 2025 fiscal year, its most recent earnings disclosure.

Operating in 50 countries, the ethically-conscious brand prides itself on its values around human, animal and environmental rights, along with its commitment to cooperative ownership with its employees.

These values have led Lush to avoid entering Mainland China, due to what it describes as a disagreement with the country’s animal testing policies.

In Australia on October 23, 2025, Lush closed down all of its retail operations – and its Sydney fulfilment centre – in protest of humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Inside Retail understands that Westfield covered some of the protest signage displayed by Lush stores on its premises during the day.

The retailer has told the media that the exit from Westfield will help the brand serve “local communities in the right locations” while speaking of aims to grow its store presence in Australia.

Lush has not commented on whether the departure from Westfield will impact workers in the respective stores.

Inside Retail has approached Scentre Group, the owner of Westfield, for comment.