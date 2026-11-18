Australian activewear brand LSKD will open its first US store in Austin, Texas, on December 5, marking a new phase in its international expansion.

According to the brand, the store will release 150 limited-edition Redline Jackets featuring Austin colours and Texas patches.

The opening will also mark LSKD’s 40th store launch in four years. Founded by Jason Daniel in Logan, Australia, the brand began building its US presence in 2023 with an office and showroom in San Diego, followed by a Los Angeles warehouse last year.

“The US is now our fastest-growing market. Sales doubled year on year and are now just shy of 20 per cent of our total revenue, which we’re expecting to hit $250M AUD this FY,” Jason Daniel, LSKD’s CEO and founder, shared with Inside Retail.

Daniel said Austin was chosen for its established fitness scene and strong sense of community, which aligns with the brand’s values.

“People keep asking me: why Austin?” he shared. “Honestly, everything we do comes back to creating a community – which is one of our company values. We’ve had a team on the ground in Austin for the last two years, getting out there, sweating with local gyms and connecting with community.”

The expansion follows LSKD’s broader retail growth strategy. In an interview with Inside Retail in July, the brand outlined plans to reach 40 stores across Australia by the end of the year, ahead of further international expansion.