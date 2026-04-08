Lone Star Rib House debuts in Victoria as national expansion progresses

Texan-inspired steakhouse chain Lone Star Rib House has made its debut in Victoria, as the company continues its national expansion.

Located in Caroline Springs, Victoria, the new site is the 19th in Lone Star’s portfolio, with three more reportedly on the way. The new location will seat more than 130 diners.

“We’re proud to be expanding into Victoria and bringing the Lone Star experience to Caroline Springs,” said Gary Blyton, GM of Lone Star Rib House & Brews.

“As we continue to grow nationally, our focus remains on delivering great food, great value, and a memorable dining experience for every guest.”

Founded in 1993, Lone Star launched its ‘turn-key’ franchise model in 2017.

The company said the opening will create more than 50 jobs in the area. The menu will feature its 10-hour, slow-cooked ribs and all the beef and chicken served will be halal, Lone Star said.