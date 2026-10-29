Haigh’s opens two more stores in Brisbane

Haigh’s Chocolates is growing its Brisbane retail presence, with two new stores set to open at Westfield Chermside and Westfield Carindale.

The openings follow the South Australian chocolatier’s debut in Brisbane in August, which attracted hundreds of customers on opening day, according to the company.

The new locations will stock Haigh’s artisan chocolate range and offer in-store customer service and complimentary tastings, extending the brand’s reach in Queensland ahead of the Christmas trading period.

“With Christmas fast approaching, we have no doubt the Westfield Chermside and Carindale stores will be warmly received and can’t wait to share this year’s festive range with customers,” said Haigh’s CEO, Peter Millard.

Haigh’s debuted in Brisbane at Westfield Mt Gravatt, after opening a $120 million production and logistics facility in SA last year to expand operations and strengthen its national distribution network.