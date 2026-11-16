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Filipino fast-food giant Jollibee heads to Australia

Jollibee Australia
PM Anthony Albanese, Ernesto Tanmantiong (left), and Joseph Tanbuntiong. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee has finally confirmed concrete plans to enter the Australian market, with 35 stores slated over the next five years.

The rollout will focus first on Victoria and parts of NSW. Happy Food Group is the exclusive franchisee for Victoria, while Lucky Bee Australia holds the franchise rights for NSW.

Jollibee operates more than 1600 stores across 17 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Middle East. The brand is best known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, and Peach Mango Pie.

More than 400,000 people in Australia were born in the Philippines, making it the country’s fifth-largest overseas-born community.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined Jollibee Global president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong at a Jollibee restaurant in Manila to announce the two franchise agreements.

“Jollibee is a familiar name for many Filipino Australians, and we want to see more businesses choose Australia as a place to grow and succeed,” Albanese said.

“I welcome investment that supports Australian jobs and strengthens our economic partnerships. Food brings people together, and Jollibee is a great example of the cultural connections that strengthen our relationship with the Philippines.”

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