SectorsOpenings & closings

Canberra’s Cusack’s Furniture calls time after 108 years

Cusack's Furniture
Founded in 1918, Cusack’s is one of Canberra’s oldest retailers (Source: Facebook)
By Harry Booth

One of Canberra’s longest-standing retailers, Cusack’s Furniture, has announced its closure after 108 years.

Founded in 1918, the family-owned business has spanned generations, with branches across the ACT. It will trade until the end of October.

Now, the Cusack family said it wants to pursue opportunities outside of retail.

“The Cusack family is incredibly proud of the 108 years we have spent supporting our customers and contributing to the ACT community,” Peter Cusack, MD, said.

“My grandfather founded this business on a small corner in Yass, NSW, and over the years it has grown steadily while remaining true to its local roots. 

“It has been a privilege to serve our customers and community for more than a century, and we are immensely proud of the legacy we have created over that time.”

Cusack said that all staff will be supported through this period, with transition arrangements and redundancy packages in place.

Recommended By IR

customers standing in a line outside a Nike store
Supply chain IR Pro

Nike faces new threat: Potential US tariffs on Vietnam imports

Reuters
motion blur of people with shopping bags in a busy shopping mall. retail sale and discount.
Workforce IR Pro

Retail is still about people – and that’s exactly why it’s changing

Nick Gray
A store window with a sale sign and a mannequin wearing a white outfit
Marketing IR Pro

A retailer’s playbook for discounting during major sales events

Heather McIlvaine
Retail Untangled podcast Las Vegas Klaviyo banner
Marketing

How deploying AI in CRM solutions is powering retail into an exciting new era

Robert Stockdill
Big Stock image of Dollarama
Discount retail IR Pro

Why Dollarama is just the latest global entrant in Australia’s discount market

Tahlia Whitfield
Shein
Fashion & accessories

Shein, Singapore Fashion Council collaborate on global inclusive fashion design

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.