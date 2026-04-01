Canberra’s Cusack’s Furniture calls time after 108 years

One of Canberra’s longest-standing retailers, Cusack’s Furniture, has announced its closure after 108 years.

Founded in 1918, the family-owned business has spanned generations, with branches across the ACT. It will trade until the end of October.

Now, the Cusack family said it wants to pursue opportunities outside of retail.

“The Cusack family is incredibly proud of the 108 years we have spent supporting our customers and contributing to the ACT community,” Peter Cusack, MD, said.

“My grandfather founded this business on a small corner in Yass, NSW, and over the years it has grown steadily while remaining true to its local roots.

“It has been a privilege to serve our customers and community for more than a century, and we are immensely proud of the legacy we have created over that time.”

Cusack said that all staff will be supported through this period, with transition arrangements and redundancy packages in place.