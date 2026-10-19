Bellroy opens first store after 16 years, plans international rollout

Melbourne-based baggage and accessories brand Bellroy is opening its first independent store after 16 years in business, ahead of an international rollout.

The new store on Little Collins Street in Melbourne’s CBD will be the first of multiple openings over the coming months, with sites in New York and Kuala Lumpur to follow. Bellroy said it comes in response to “customer demand that has been building for some time”.

Bellroy has previously relied on retail partners such as David Jones in Australia, John Lewis in the UK, and Nordstrom in the US to carry its product portfolio.

“Over the years we’ve carefully built our range – from wallets and phone cases to bags and luggage. That breadth changes what customers will need from their shopping experience,” said Lina Calabria, CEO of Bellroy.

“Our stockists will keep doing what they do so well – curating the perfect Bellroy selection for their customers – while our own stores give people access to the full breadth of what we make, with a carry guide on hand to help them dial in their carry setup.”

The private company, which doesn’t publicly disclose its earnings, said it recorded “strong” revenue growth over the past 12 months and is now targeting sales growth this year of between 10 and 20 per cent.

“We built Bellroy to help people move through the world better, and for 16 years we’ve done that without a single store of our own,” added Bellroy’s chief commercial officer, Ken Castellano.

“Opening in Melbourne, New York and Kuala Lumpur just feels right. Not one market, not a trial run, but a genuine commitment to the customers who’ve been asking for this, no matter where they are.”

The New York store will give Bellroy a physical presence in its largest market, where revenue has grown at a “strong double-digit rate” over the past 12 months.

Bellroy’s Malaysian distribution partner, Seager, will support the Kuala Lumpur store.