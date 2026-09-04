Anaconda opens ‘blueprint for where physical retail is going’

Outdoor retailer Anaconda has touted its largest-yet store opening as a new era for Australian retail.

The 6000sqm ‘Anaconda Adventure HQ’ site in Brendale, Queensland, the country’s largest purpose-built outdoor adventure store, is part of a $92 million retail precinct spanning South Pine Road and Old North Road.

“Anaconda Adventure HQ has been built to let people experience, test and learn about the outdoors before they even leave the store,” Anaconda CEO Chris Lude said.

“Whether you’re planning your first camping trip, a family holiday, a fishing adventure, or a ski trip, this destination is designed to inspire and educate.”

The flagship features a ‘snow cave’ alpine experience, a 12 metre-long aquarium stocked with live Barramundi, an interactive fishing simulator, an “immersive” Australian outback campground, and an indoor marina and boat showcase.

Zac Fried, the executive deputy chairman of Anaconda-owner Spotlight Group Holdings, said the store meets the growing demand for experiential retail.

“Anaconda Adventure HQ is really the blueprint for where physical retail is going,” he added. “People don’t just want to grab gear from a shelf anymore; they want to experience it, test it and be inspired before they buy.

“Investing in Southeast Queensland and bringing a flagship of this size to the City of Moreton Bay is hugely exciting for us, and we hope it inspires even more outdoor adventures in the city and beyond,” Fried concluded.