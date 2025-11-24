Featured PostOpenings & closings

Miniso opens first Miniso Land in Australia at Westfield Chatswood 

Miniso Land in Australia
The store is brand’s largest in the country. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Chinese retailer Miniso has opened its first Miniso Land store in Australia at Westfield Chatswood, Northern Sydney’s largest shopping centre.

The 800sqm store is the brand’s largest in the country and features natural wood interiors, large window displays, and outdoor LED screens. The store is organised into multiple product zones and immersive displays, including areas dedicated to the new Zootopia 2 collection and Sanrio lines.

More than 7000 SKUs are available, with more than 70 per cent drawn from intellectual property (IP) collaborations, covering plush toys, blind boxes, cushions, accessories, and lifestyle products.

According to the brand, several collections are being introduced to the Australian market for the first time.

The Sydney store marks the next stage of Miniso’s expansion in Australia, where it already operates locations in NSW, Victoria, SA, Queensland, and WA.

The Miniso Land format, which launched in Shanghai in 2024, has since expanded to major Chinese cities and international markets. Last month, the brand opened its first Miniso Land in Thailand, the first in Southeast Asia.

