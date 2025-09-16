Michael Hill opens Adelaide flagship at Rundle Mall

Michael Hill has expanded its Australian footprint with the launch of a flagship boutique in Adelaide’s Rundle Mall, as part of the brand’s store transformation program.

The refurbished, single-storey space at 75 Rundle Mall is designed to reflect the jewellery retailer’s push toward a more elevated, experience-led retail model.

The store features premium finishes, refreshed green onyx branding, and an expanded bridal offering, a category identified by the company as a core driver of future growth. The flagship introduces a new multi-sensory store concept, including a custom fragrance inspired by the brand’s New Zealand origins.

The retailer has been rolling out store upgrades across key markets, and the Rundle Mall location is being positioned as a prototype for future flagships.

The store opening also follows the ongoing partnership with international model Miranda Kerr, who continues to front campaigns as global brand ambassador.