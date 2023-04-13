Free Subscription

Openings & closings

Lenard’s opens first franchised store in six years

Kaycee Enerva
April 13, 2023

Lenard’s has opened its first new franchised store in six years, with founder and director Lenard Poulter saying the company is renewing its focus on new franchises nationwide.  

The latest store, in Dubbo, is the first franchised Lenard’s in the region and was opened by Lachlan Harris, a local who worked at Lenard’s for seven years as a teenager.  

“I was trying to find recipes for some products online when I saw an advertisement for a Lenard’s Dubbo franchise opportunity,” shared Harris.

“It’s a fantastic product, fresh, handmade in-store, and people value fresh products so much nowadays.” 

The opening follows the unveiling of a new store concept two years ago.

The company says it plans to launch an extensive franchise recruitment campaign together with an online marketing portal, Eden Exchange, this year. 

“After 35 years in business, we are venturing into new retail models with our updated ‘Lenard’s Store’ and our new ‘Lenard’s Rotisserie’,” said Poulter.

He added that the company had expanded its product range and now offers ready-to-cook products, rotisserie chickens, ready-to-heat meals, and salads. 

“We are ready to find the perfect partners to share the love with us,” Poulter concluded.

