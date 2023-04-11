Free Subscription

Stores|Shopping centres & malls

Lendlease’s Kuala Lumpur retail precinct The Exchange TRX to open this year

User Image
Tong Van
April 11, 2023< 1 mins read

Tun Razak Exchange’s new retail development, The Exchange TRX, is set to open in the heart of Kuala Lumpur in the fourth quarter of this year. 

Spanning four storeys and with a 1.3 million sqft net lettable area, the Lendlease-operated precinct will be home to more than 400 stores, ranging from new-to-the-market brands and statement stores to reimagined store formats. Lifestyle anchor tenants include Golden Screen Cinemas, the Seibu department store, and an up-scale supermarket by the Dairy Farm Group, which recently sold its Giant supermarket business in the country.

Meanwhile, the development will also house five dining precincts with more than 100 outlets, ranging from traditional hawker concept, international food hall and premium dining, to a dining terrace. 

Once completed, The Exchange TRX will mark Lendlease’s largest integrated development in Asia.

“We believe the diverse retail mix complemented by dynamic leisure and entertainment activations will serve as a key point of differentiation and will drive visitors to linger longer and make repeated visits,” said Mitch Wilson, project director for The Exchange TRX and head of retail for Lendlease Malaysia.

The developer collaborated with landscape architects Oculus & Pentago for the design of the project. The retail premise integrates with a 10-acre rooftop public-activated park, featuring a  biodiverse ecosystem of more than 150,000 plantings from close to 150 native plant species.

The park will also serve as a venue to host red-carpet galas, festivals, concerts, movie premieres, and international exhibitions.

Two more Lendlease malls sold in $242.5 million deal

