BusinessStrategy

Inside Uniqlo’s second attempt to win over US shoppers

Uniqlo store in Bryant Park, New York.
Uniqlo sharpens its US strategy.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Establishing a brand in the US retail scene – especially with a bricks-and-mortar presence – is difficult enough for any retailer. But imagine trying to do that after 20 years in the market? That’s the challenge now facing Uniqlo, the Japanese giant that became a cult favourite in Europe while simultaneously underestimating how different things were in the US. As Nicolas Cessot, the retailer’s regional head of marketing, told Inside Retail, customers knew the name but weren’t familiar

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