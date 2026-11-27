through the flagship and told Mecca it should do the same at Chadstone. “Chadstone’s the fashion capital of Australia. How do we make this the beauty capital of Australia?” Horgan said at the store’s preview evening. She said the lead-up to Bourke Street had been “a rather large tunnel of darkness.” By contrast, Chadstone had been “just a cracking good time from the beginning through to now.” Lessons from the city For Maria Tsaousis, Mecca’s chief new concepts officer, the flagship’s first 16 months open taught the business more than years of planning. Bourke Street was a four-to five-year program of work, and the team had vowed not to launch anything it hadn’t trialled elsewhere first. “In true human fashion and in true Mecca fashion, the best learning happens when you’re actually doing it in real life,” Tsaousis said. Bourke Street is welcoming upwards of 50,000 customers a week, Tsaousis said, and demand for services had surprised the business. The flagship is delivering about 1000 services a week, “and we have capacity to do so much more.” Horgan has long held that Mecca should expect to get only 60 to 70 per cent of any store right. “If we got more than that right, we weren’t pushing the boundaries of beauty enough,” she said. Tsaousis said the team felt it nailed about 60 per cent of Bourke Street. That meant Chadstone didn’t start from a blank slate on offer, service or customer journey. The physical site was another matter. Tsaousis described it as “an absolute clean canvas,” and said everything in the space had “completely been ideated from scratch.” Studio McQualter, the team behind Bourke Street, also designed the Chadstone store. It features five skylights, more than 40 tessellated tiles and trees brought down from Queensland. A new external entrance, built with Vicinity’s help, opens straight onto the car park. What made the cut Tsaousis said every Mecca service and experience shared one mission: “how do we breathe life into beauty, and how do we breathe life into the category?” Concepts that proved themselves in the CBD carried across to Chadstone, including the beauty carousel, the hair salon and the skin clinic. The store also brings Mecca Perfumeria, Aesthetica, Apothecary, Skin Studio and Beauty Atelier to the shopping centre for the first time. Some ideas stayed behind. Meccaversity, the Bourke Street auditorium, didn’t fit. But Tsaousis said Mecca would love to bring it over if Vicinity and Gandel offered more space. Leaving out a cafe was also a deliberate choice. Tsaousis said it didn’t make sense for Mecca to open one, given Chadstone’s investment in its Market Pavilion and food precincts. The service and experience mix was built around a varied shopper. Tsaousis said Chadstone drew locals doing their everyday shop, Melburnians on a day out and tourists. More than 15 per cent of interstate and international visitors to Victoria go to the shopping centre. She expected the Josh Wood salon and the skin clinic to do especially well. In the skin clinic, she said, “customers don’t have to go to different locations to experience that full stack.” The introduction of wellness to the Chadstone Mecca store rounds out the offer. Mecca Apothecary brings together brands, supplements and its naturopath partner, the Melbourne Apothecary, which offers acupuncture and gut health services. New brands to the shopping centre also include Born to Stand Out, Fara Homidi and The Nue Co. A team to bring it to life About 470 people work in the store, including 110 from the previous stores and more than 300 new hires. Tsaousis said Mecca put more than 15,000 hours of training across 30 programs into the team before opening, including specialist roles such as makeup artists and scent sommeliers. “A shop is just a shop. A lipstick is just a lipstick until somebody breathes life into it,” she said. Tsaousis knows the shop floor and shopping centre well. She joined Mecca as a Christmas casual at its original 80sqm Chadstone store, one of six people recruited when it opened in November 1999, stocking only eight to 10 brands. Coming back to open the latest store “really is a pinch me moment,” she said. Nobody is slowing down. Horgan recalled that the day after Bourke Street opened, the team was already asking what came next. Tsaousis said Chadstone was no different. “We’ve already done the walkthrough. We’ve got the whole list of things that we need to improve on, and we’re ready to go again,” she said.