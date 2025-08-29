How big thrift is reshaping retail: Savers Australia MD talks new megastore

ney’s Marsden Park, exemplifies this evolution. “We entered the New South Wales market just over a year ago, and the response from Sydney’s thrift shoppers has been incredible,” Michael Fisher, managing director of Savers Australia, told Inside Retail. “There’s a growing appetite here for secondhand. Australians are actively seeking more affordable and sustainable ways to shop, and Savers meets that demand at scale, with quality and accessibility,” he added. This expansion is only a component of a broader trend, with the appeal of megastores not only surrounding low prices, but also in the experience of discovery and the psychological satisfaction of responsible consumption. “When identifying new sites, we look for a balance of high foot traffic, strong visibility and access to diverse communities,” Fisher explained. The growth of large-format thrift stores reflects deeper shifts in consumer behaviour. Recent research by Savers shows that 87 per cent of adults in New South Wales have engaged in secondhand shopping, confirming that this is not a passing trend but a structural change. Fisher also highlighted the diversity of motivation behind this behaviour. “For many, affordability is a key driver, particularly as cost-of-living pressures remain front of mind,” he said. Sustainability has become equally central. Fisher points out that “more than 80 per cent of New South Wales consumers now recognise that choosing secondhand significantly reduces their environmental footprint, and that awareness is translating into behaviour.” Megastores amplify this impact. Large volumes of donations mean more items diverted from landfill, making thrift retail a tangible driver of circular economy outcomes. “Thrift retail inherently supports a circular economy,” Fisher added. “Our goal is to make secondhand second nature.” Big thrift with bigger impact Multiple charitable organisations in Australia are also embracing the large-scale thrift store model to meet the growing demand for sustainable and affordable shopping options. St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies) has inaugurated one of Queensland’s largest Vinnies shops in Hervey Bay, replacing a high-performing outlet to better serve the community. These large-format stores not only provide quality secondhand goods but also support local community programs, demonstrating that charitable missions and retail innovation can go hand in hand For industry leaders, these developments raise important strategic questions surrounding how traditional fashion and homewares retailers can respond to the rise of megastores, or if circular models will complement existing offerings or redefine the value proposition entirely. Fisher is clear on the future role of large-scale thrift. “Australians are turning to secondhand for affordability, sustainability and the thrill of discovery, and that momentum shows no signs of slowing,” Fisher said. Megastores are becoming laboratories for the next generation of retail strategy; they demonstrate that scaling sustainably and profitably is possible, while providing customers with a sense of purpose and discovery. As Fisher observed, “Secondhand is about much more than resale. It’s about building a community that is proud to reuse, proud to reduce waste and proud to shop sustainably.” The growth of thrift superstores forecasts that secondhand is no longer fringe, as it is reshaping expectations across the retail sector. For retailers seeking to align consumer demand, social responsibility and business growth, big thrift is a blueprint for a new kind of retail where people, planet and profit will coexist.