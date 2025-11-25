‘Envirohacking’: Gloria Jean’s unveils next-gen store design

Gloria Jean’s has debuted a fresh store design, taking a new approach to retail hospitality by blending behavioural science with digital innovation.

The bold design is based on envirohacking. This science-backed design methodology combines human psychology and neuroscience to create intuitive, behaviour-led spaces.

Tanya Watt, the chief marketing officer at Gloria Jean’s parent company Retail Food Group, said the new format focuses on efficiency and emotional connection.

“From intuitive ordering flows to sensory cues that guide movement and mood, every element has been designed to align with real customer behaviour. The result is a space that feels both familiar and forward-thinking; a coffee and beverage experience where digital convenience meets handcrafted hospitality,” Watts said.

Inspired by colour psychology, the design team chose a bespoke, vibrant, appetite-stimulating shade of orange as the central colourway. The exclusive Glorange hue from Dulux Australia reflects the brand’s heritage through a modern lens.

Two cafes, in Goulburn and Shepparton, showcase the reimagined footprint which aims to elevate the customer experience.

In a first for the 45-year-old cafe chain, and in response to consumer demand for fast, seamless service, digital integration is at the core of the new look. The Goulburn cafe features larger-format screen banks; the Shepparton store will introduce contactless kiosks and click-and-collect.

Gloria Jean’s created the new-look design in partnership with international design firm COOOP.co.

COOOP.co’s owner and lead architect, Callie van der Merwe, said many coffee spaces look and feel dark, industrial and impersonal.

“This concept injects identity, optimism and warmth, creating a place where people can connect and experience Gloria Jean’s in a way that feels both familiar and completely new – while integrating proven behaviour-led design principles that aimed at enhancing business outcomes,” van der Merwe said.

Early results reveal Goulburn’s same-store sales rose 35 per cent in the first eight weeks post-refurbishment. At Shepparton, business is 25 per cent above the non-drive-thru brand average.

The regional launches kickstart the network’s transformation; insights from the two stores will guide future design and rollout decisions.

Gloria Jean’s continues to innovate across its product line, introducing new blends, seasonal beverages and flavour-led innovations.