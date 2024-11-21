DIY Acai cafe Blitz Bar lands on Melbourne’s Chapel Street

DIY Acai bar Blitz Bar has opened a store on Chapel Street, the brand’s third location since its launch last year.

The store has 100 seats and a clean, aesthetic, and modern decor with subtle green and soft blush tones accented with finishes such as Taj Mahal marble, rich woods, and terracotta tiles.

It serves self-service acai with more than 30 DIY toppings, as well as a smoothie bar menu, coffee, health foods and nutritious snacks.

Blitz Bar was founded by three Melbourne friends, Brandon Efron, Jordan Glick, and Samuel Vilshansky, and has collaborated with a range of brands, including Lululemon, LSKD, and Levi’s Jeans.

In addition to Windsor’s Chapel Street, the brand now has locations in Malvern and Brighton.