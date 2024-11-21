SectorsOpenings & closings

DIY Acai cafe Blitz Bar lands on Melbourne’s Chapel Street

Blitz Bar Chapel Street store exterior
The store has space for up to 100 seats. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

DIY Acai bar Blitz Bar has opened a store on Chapel Street, the brand’s third location since its launch last year

The store has 100 seats and a clean, aesthetic, and modern decor with subtle green and soft blush tones accented with finishes such as Taj Mahal marble, rich woods, and terracotta tiles.

It serves self-service acai with more than 30 DIY toppings, as well as a smoothie bar menu, coffee, health foods and nutritious snacks.

Blitz Bar was founded by three Melbourne friends, Brandon Efron, Jordan Glick, and Samuel Vilshansky, and has collaborated with a range of brands, including Lululemon, LSKD, and Levi’s Jeans. 

In addition to Windsor’s Chapel Street, the brand now has locations in Malvern and Brighton. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Marketing

Is Jim’s Beauty set to flop like Harley-Davidson perfume – or could it be branding genius?

Edwina Luck
Consumers warned as synthetic diamonds price plummets
Luxury

Consumers warned of overpricing as synthetic diamonds price plummets

Kaycee Enerva
Travel retail IR Pro

“We want a presence across key airports in APAC”: Lego’s regional president

Anil Prabha
Strategy IR Pro

Can Dockers revive its casual, cool aesthetic for the next generation?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Financial

Miniso records “best quarter” yet as revenue soars 37 per cent

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay