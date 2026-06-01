Birkenstock opens flagship inside Carlton’s Malt Store

German footwear brand Birkenstock has opened a flagship in Melbourne’s Carlton precinct, combining retail, repair and corporate operations under one roof.

Located within the historic Malt Store in Swanston Street, the new site occupies part of the former Carlton & United Breweries complex, which dates back to 1904.

The store replaces Birkenstock’s long-standing Clifton Hill location and features what the company describes as the world’s largest Birkenstock repair workshop, spanning more than 81sqm.

Repair and restoration services are central to the concept, reflecting the brand’s focus on product longevity and circularity. Customers can bring footwear in for services including sole replacements, buckle repairs, heel replacements and footbed restoration.

According to the company, the workshop completes more than 5000 repairs annually, salvaging usable materials and reusing them where possible.

The store’s design incorporates elements of the building’s industrial heritage, including exposed brickwork and steel columns, alongside recycled timber fixtures and displays showcasing the materials used in Birkenstock footwear, such as cork, jute, Eva and leather.

A large sculptural installation inspired by the brand’s signature footbed sits at the centre of the space, while glass-fronted workshop windows allow customers to observe repairs in progress.

The flagship also features a selection of Birkenstock’s core footwear ranges, including the Arizona, Boston, and Madrid styles, as well as seasonal collections, products from its premium 1774 line, and the Care Essentials foot and body care range.

Earlier this year, Birkenstock also made its Queensland debut with a flagship store in the historic Brisbane Arcade.