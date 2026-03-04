SectorsSports & adventure

Asics steps up retail expansion with 304sqm Chadstone flagship

Asics Chadstone
The new store is significantly larger than Asics’ typical 200-250sqm format. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Asics has unveiled a 304sqm flagship store at Chadstone Shopping Centre, marking its second-largest branded location in Australia.

The new store is significantly larger than Asics’ typical 200-250sqm format. The expanded space allows the brand to showcase its full performance range, including running, netball, football and licensed apparel, all under one roof.

Phill Dickson, GM, DTC, Asics Oceania, said Chadstone was a strategic choice for the next phase of growth.

“The Chadstone store represents an important benchmark for future Asics concepts, capturing the design principles, service approach and brand storytelling we aim to bring to life across the region,” Dickson told Inside Retail

“While it isn’t a strict template, it acts as a flagship blueprint that helps us understand which elements, from materials to technology and service, resonate most strongly with customers.” 

The fit-out draws on the brand’s Japanese heritage and its founding philosophy, Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, or ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’. Timber finishes, bamboo accents and circular design elements feature throughout the space, creating a lighter, more open layout compared with earlier store formats.

The site also serves as a test bed for experiential features, including Australia’s first installation of the Aetrex 3D fitting system, supporting personalised shoe fittings and enhanced gait analysis.

Further store openings are planned this year as Asics continues to refine its store format and integrate additional fit and gait analysis tools into its physical network.

“Ultimately, our goal is to continue to evolve our in-store experience to create more elevated, intuitive and purpose-led environments that embody our ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy and continually raise the standard of the Asics retail experience,” he added. 

