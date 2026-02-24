SectorsOpenings & closings

Alo heads Down Under with first store locations revealed

The Sydney stores form part of the company’s international expansion strategy. (Source: Alo Yoga)
By Uyen Duong

LA-based lifestyle brand Alo Yoga is set to open its first stores in Australia, with locations confirmed at Chatswood Chase and Westfield Bondi.

According to Scentre Group, which owns and operates the Westfield portfolio, the Bondi store will span about 700sqm across two levels and will stock women’s, men’s and unisex products. Meanwhile, Alo confirmed the opening of the Chatswood Chase store.

Jessi Jones, global director of talent acquisition at Alo, said the Sydney stores form part of the company’s international expansion strategy and reflect customer interest in the region.

“Chatswood Chase, nestled in the vibrant Lower North Shore, is known for its energy, diversity, and culture of elevated living – making it the perfect home for our brand and our next era of global growth,” she said.

Paul Tinkler, MD for Australia and New Zealand at Alo, said Chatswood Chase has personal significance as the location where he began his career in retail.

“This is an incredible opportunity to launch and lead our first Alo destination in Australia,” he added. 

The Chatswood Chase store will be located opposite Lululemon, which operates in the same athleisure segment. Alo has built brand awareness through social media and influencer partnerships.

This differs from Lululemon’s approach, which has focused on community-based initiatives and in-store engagement. Both brands have expanded their physical retail networks in recent years, including placing stores near competitors’ locations.

Founded in 2007, Alo began with yoga and athletic apparel. The company operates in 128 countries, with more than 100 stores across 26 markets. Its product range includes leggings, bras, footwear, and accessories, all positioned for studio and everyday wear.

