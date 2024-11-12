X-rated blunder leads to Mattel Wicked dolls pulled from retail shelves

Mattel has withdrawn all Wicked-themed dolls from shelves due to an X-rated “misprint” on the product’s packaging.

The dolls were based on the upcoming Wicked movie, and the company intended to add the link of the movie’s official website to the information on the box.

However, the web address stated on the packaging took consumers to a porn site instead of the movie’s website. Many consumers who discovered the error later shared it on social media.

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the company said in a statement.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children.”

Consumers who already bought the products were advised to discard the packaging, obscure the link or contact customer service for support.

As of Monday, Mattel had removed all dolls in the Wicked collection from retail shelves such as Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Best Buy, DSW and Amazon, according to CNBC.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. The musical fantasy movie will be released in cinemas later this month.