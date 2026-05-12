IR ProShopping centres & malls

Why Shanghai’s West Bund is the retail district everyone is watching

Shanghai West Bund
West Bund Central brings together more than 600 international retail and lifestyle brands. (Source: West Bund)
By Tong Van
A decade ago, West Bund, a stretch of Shanghai’s Xuhui waterfront, was still recovering from an industrial past defined by cranes, warehouses and residue. Today, the same riverside corridor has become one of the most closely watched retail districts in Asia. On peak days, more than 40,000 people move through the area. Luxury brands stage global exhibitions there. Fashion week crowds spill between former factory buildings and newly opened retail complexes. International galleries, cafés and de

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