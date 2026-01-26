BusinessLuxury

Why Burberry’s China recovery looks different this time

A Burberry Check styled shirt with the Burberry label is displayed at the Burberry flagship store
Comparable sales in Greater China rose 6 per cent in the quarter, doubling from Q2. (Source: Reuters/Toby Melville)
By Tong Van
After occupying an uncomfortable middle ground in global luxury, Burberry’s latest quarterly results suggest that the long reset may finally be gaining traction, particularly in Asia.  Retail revenue rose 1 per cent year on year to 665 million euros, or 3 per cent at constant exchange rates, while comparable store sales returned to growth, up 3 per cent after a difficult prior-year comparison. Asia emerges as the engine  Asia once again proved to be Burberry’s most reliable source

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An interior shot of a shopping mall in China, showing escalators and storefronts.
Financial IR Pro

Walmart, Starbucks, Nike: Making sense of China’s latest retail sales numbers

Michael Baker
Sports & adventure

Asics unveils sneakers made from steering wheels

Kaycee Enerva
An image of a man holding a digital tablet with a tech-inspired image of a brain over it.
Data IR Pro

Ten AI trends retailers must embrace in 2025 to stay ahead

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A closeup of red lanterns in a tree with an elderly Chinese woman in the foreground.
Customer IR Pro

Lunar New Year travel spending booms in China amid economic concerns

Reuters
a woman works at a supermarket
Regulatory

ARA seeks to relax general retail industry award terms

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay