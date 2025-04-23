Why Anko sees the Philippines as a growth engine, not a test market 

ond in Alabang Town Centre next month and is now planting a flagship-style footprint in Trinoma. The message is clear: Anko sees the Philippines not as a test market, but a growth engine. In Australia, the brand does not have a stand-alone presence, but rather sold exclusively in Kmart stores. “Choosing Trinoma for our third and largest store was a thoughtfully considered decision, as we actively listen closely to our customers through social media,” Rachel Turner, Anko Philippines’ country manager, told Inside Retail. “With this insight, expanding within one of Metro Manila’s premier malls felt like a natural and exciting next step, offering the perfect space to welcome more Filipinos into the Anko experience.” According to Turner, Trinoma’s vibrant retail environment aligns perfectly with Anko’s mission to provide stylish, practical and affordable products. “We are confident that our third store will resonate strongly with the Quezon City community and extend our reach further.” The Trinoma location, the brand’s largest in the Philippines, is set to launch this June. The company, however, remains tight-lipped about future store opening details. “We’re actively exploring more opportunities to grow, creating an Anko presence from north to south of Metro Manila, and placing our stores in locations that are truly accessible to our shoppers,” Turner said. A natural fit For Turner, the brand’s success in the country has been almost organic. “Filipinos take great pride in their homes,” Turner said, citing the local appetite for quality, affordable design as a natural match for Anko’s ethos. “For us, the question wasn’t why the Philippines but why not? The success of our initial store in Glorietta 2 demonstrated a strong demand for accessible home and lifestyle products, motivating us to continue growing.” But this isn’t just about aesthetic alignment. It’s about timing. Global inflationary pressures, a cost-conscious consumer class and a shifting retail landscape have all set the stage for a value-driven, design-forward entrant like Anko to thrive. By owning its entire supply chain, from design and sourcing to retail distribution, Anko benefits from a streamlined model that cuts traditional retail fat and passes savings on to consumers. “Our dedication to responsible sourcing and strict adherence to international standards ensures that Anko products consistently meet high expectations for both design and durability. This streamlined approach allows us to offer stylish, functional and affordable products while maintaining exceptional quality,” Turner said. “This enables us to quickly adapt to changing consumer trends, refreshing our product lineup to align with customer preferences and global market demands,” she added. More than a storefront Each Anko location in the Philippines acts not just as a sales channel, but a community node. Events like the brand’s Valentine’s Day “Meet-Cute” and upcoming Mother’s Day celebrations serve dual purposes: building brand awareness and embedding Anko into the cultural rhythms of urban Filipino life. “We focus on creating meaningful connections with our customers through localised marketing efforts, engaging in-store experiences and exceptional product value,” said Turner, adding that initiatives like these position Anko as more than a home and lifestyle brand. “They reflect our deep commitment to creating meaningful, joyful moments for our customers,” she added. Yet, Anko has held off on launching e-commerce in the Philippines. While most global retailers now consider digital-first expansion table stakes, Anko is betting that its immersive store environments can be its primary engine for growth, at least for now. “There’s something special about discovering new products and trends first-hand, and we believe our physical stores offer that unique shopping adventure,” she said. Further reading: Anko Philippines’ country manager Rachel Turner on building the brand abroad.