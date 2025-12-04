SectorsShopping centres & malls

Westfield brand makes Middle East debut

Westfield Dammam shopping centre
The Nakheel Dammam Mall in Dammam City has been rebranded to Westfield Dammam. (Source: Westfield Dammam)
By Sean Cao

Cenomi Centers, owner and operator of shopping centres in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled the first Westfield mall in the Middle East.

The Nakheel Dammam Mall in Dammam City has been rebranded to Westfield Dammam, marking the first asset in Cenomi’s portfolio to carry the iconic Australian Westfield brand. The centre boasts over 58,000sqm of gross leasable area and 292 stores.

Cenomi believes the rebranding will significantly enhance the end-to-end customer experience and attract international brands to the shopping destination over the coming months.

Westfield Dammam is just the first in a series of transformations across Cenomi’s portfolio. The company plans to launch two additional Westfield-branded destinations – Westfield Jeddah and Westfield Riyadh – next year.

Cenomi said it has already seen an enthusiastic response from current and prospective tenants, with strong upward momentum on lease renewals.

The introduction of Westfield Dammam is part of the strategic franchising partnership signed between Cenomi and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) in May.

Under the partnership, Cenomi has exclusive rights to the Westfield brand in the Kingdom, as well as access to URW’s global network, expertise and best-in-class operational capabilities.

“This milestone represents the beginning of an exciting new era for retail in Saudi Arabia, as we bring the very best international brands and experiences to our customers,” said Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers.

“Together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, we will set new standards for shopping and leisure, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.”

Anne-Sophie Sancerre, chief customer and retail officer of URW, added, “We look forward to creating next-generation destinations that resonate deeply with Saudi customers while expanding the platform of Westfield-branded centres for retailers and brands globally.”

The original Westfield Group was founded in Australia in 1960. The company split in 2014, with its Australian and New Zealand operations now run by Scentre Group, while the international business was merged with France’s Unibail-Rodamco in 2018. 

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A model holds a Pandora charm bracelet up in front of her face
Strategy IR Pro

Pandora’s Q3 results reveal progress on jewelry brand’s transformation

Nicole Kirichanskaya
colourful fashion festival
Fashion & accessories

Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025 program revealed

Celene Ignacio
kmart md ian bailey linkedinm
Department stores

Kmart reveals leadership transition as MD Ian Bailey retires

Celene Ignacio
woolworths clarkson shopping centre
Shopping centres & malls

Recently completed Woolworths Clarkson Shopping Centre sold

Celene Ignacio
Nike sneakers in Foot Locker campaign image
Sports & adventure

Foot Locker posts sales drop amid ongoing reinvention, Nike softness

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.