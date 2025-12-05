Versace parts ways with creative chief Dario Vitale after just months

Versace’s creative director Dario Vitale is leaving the brand after only a few months in the role, the Italian fashion company said on Thursday.

“We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavors,” said Versace, which earlier this week came under Prada’s control after a takeover was concluded.

Vitale will leave on December 12, Versace said in a statement, adding that his successor would be “announced in due course”.

Vitale, former designer at Prada’s Miu Miu, took over as Versace’s chief creative officer in April, succeeding Donatella Versace after her nearly three-decade tenure.

The handover came shortly before Prada announced a deal to buy Versace from Capri Holdings for around 1.3 billion euros.