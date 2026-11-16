CareersLeadership

Two brands, one family: Esther Ho and Zoie Teo on succession without a handover

MUS.za boutique in Raffles Hotel Arcade.
MUS.za and Carat 55’s refurbished boutique in Raffles Hotel Arcade. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Esther Ho and her daughter, Zoie Teo, rarely argue about whether a ring is beautiful. The argument is usually about whether it is finished. Ho will want a little more presence from the centre stone. Teo will reply that its restraint is the point. The two came to jewellery from different ends. Ho started as an apprentice gem selector close to four decades ago and built her reputation on rare stones. In 2005, she founded Zenith Affair, a jewellery consultancy and events business at Raffles Hotel t

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