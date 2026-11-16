Two brands, one family: Esther Ho and Zoie Teo on succession without a handover

l that represented international jewellery houses in Southeast Asia. In 2019, she turned it into her own fine and high jewellery brand, MUS.za, short for Museum of Zenith Affair. Teo began helping in the family business at 14. Her label, Carat 55, grew out of her own search for a modern Si Dian Jin, the traditional four-piece Chinese wedding set, at a time when most designs felt dated. She opened its first boutique in 2017. In October, the two brands moved in together. A refurbished 1300-square-foot boutique in Raffles Hotel Arcade now puts Carat 55’s bridal pieces and design workshops at the front, with MUS.za’s fine jewellery and collectors’ vault behind them. Ho and Teo told Inside Retail where their instincts differ, where they still clash and what it took for each to trust the other’s judgement. Inside Retail: Esther, what was the first thing you noticed about Zoie’s approach to business that was distinctly different from your own? Esther Ho: My eyes naturally focus on the stone first. Hers often focuses on the person. I might see a beautiful gemstone and immediately think of a client who would appreciate it. Zoie starts a little differently. She’ll ask, “Who do you picture wearing this? Where would this person wear it?” I see that in Carat 55’s bridal jewellery. I might be thinking about how a necklace will look on the bride on her wedding day. Zoie is already thinking about whether that same bride would reach for it again the following week. We don’t always fall in love with the same piece, and even when we do, it’s often for different reasons. IR: Zoie, having watched your mother build her career over decades, what is one leadership quality of hers you have consciously adopted? And what is something you have deliberately chosen to do differently? Zoie Teo: Her sense of responsibility. When your name is attached to a piece of jewellery, your responsibility doesn’t end with the sale. It could be a piece marking a personal milestone, a gift with a story behind it, or a family heirloom someone trusted you to redesign. I’ve learnt from my mother that how you handle a concern matters just as much as the care you give someone when they first walk through the door. One thing I’ve consciously chosen to do differently is test ideas earlier. I like to share a design with customers, hear their response and refine it from there. It’s easy to fall in love with a piece ourselves, but I also want to understand why someone would choose it, or what might stop them from wearing it. My mother’s instincts come from decades of experience. I’m developing mine too, and those conversations are a big part of that. IR: Mother and daughter may share the same passion, but do you always agree on how a business should be run? Can you recall a particularly memorable disagreement and what it taught you about working together? EH: We can look at the same design and have quite different reactions. The disagreement that comes up most often is whether a piece is finished. I’ll look at a ring and think the centre stone could have a little more presence. Zoie will look at it and say, “That’s exactly what I like about it.” ZT: And sometimes the detail she wants to change is the one I’ve spent the most time thinking about! I’ve learnt to explain why I want to keep it. If I’m picturing someone who wears a ring to work every day, that affects how high I’d set the stone and how the ring feels on her hand. Once I explain that, she can see what I’m trying to do, even if she’d still choose differently. EH: It changed the first question I asked her. These days I’m more likely to say, “Who did you have in mind?” I still give her my opinion, of course. She’d probably be quite surprised if I didn’t. IR: Esther, when Zoie decided to establish Carat 55, how did you approach the balance between being a supportive mother and allowing her to make her own business decisions? EH: I had to remind myself that if every decision needed my approval, it wouldn’t really be her business. As a mother, you want to save your child from expensive lessons. As someone who has been a business owner for over a decade, you know that a stronger business sense only develops when decisions and their consequences belong to you. I wanted her to have access to my experience without feeling obliged to follow it every time. In some cases, I would ask her to explain her thinking prior to making a decision. If she had considered the customer, the quality and the numbers, I had to give her room to proceed. I won’t pretend I never wanted to say, “Just listen to me.” That is probably the motherly instinct in me! IR: Zoie, how difficult was it to establish your own identity in an industry where your mother already had considerable experience and credibility? Did you ever feel the need to prove yourself independently? ZT: Yes, I did. When someone has known my mother for years, it’s natural for them to see me as Esther’s daughter first. I’m proud of that connection. What mattered to me was giving that person a reason to come back to Carat 55 because they liked my eye or remembered a conversation we’d had about a piece, beyond their relationship with Esther. I put some unnecessary pressure on myself in the beginning. Even asking my mother for advice could feel like admitting I wasn’t ready, which seems a little funny to me now. Ignoring good advice just to prove a point is quite an expensive way to establish your identity. These days I’m much more comfortable asking, “What do you see that I might have missed?” I can take her answer into consideration and still make my own decision. IR: Esther, after decades of building relationships and developing your own instincts in the jewellery industry, how challenging is it to trust a younger generation to approach the business differently? EH: The difficult part is that your instincts usually exist for a reason. You remember the stones you shouldn’t have bought, the details you should have checked, the conversations you should have handled differently. When someone suggests another approach, all those memories come into the room with you. But Zoie understands questions and expectations that I might not encounter in the same way. I have to listen to that. I’m learning to ask myself whether I’m protecting a standard or simply protecting a habit. I will always be particular about quality and keeping our promises. How we introduce ourselves to a new customer — that is something I’m happy to discuss. IR: What has been the most difficult business decision each of you has had to make, and how did it change the way you lead? EH: One of the hardest decisions was committing to the refurbishment and expansion of our boutique at Raffles Hotel. When people walk in today, they see how beautiful the space is. At the time, I was thinking about what it would cost and whether it was the right moment to take it on. Experience doesn’t necessarily make a decision like that any easier. If anything, you have a clearer idea of what could go wrong. I felt it was the right time to expand, and I wanted the team to understand my vision for the boutique. Now, when I’m considering a big decision, I explain why I think it’s worth doing and ask what I might have overlooked while there’s still time to act on the answer. ZT: For me, one of the hardest decisions has been choosing which ideas to pursue at Carat 55 and which ones to leave for later. When you’re building a business, it’s tempting to say yes to every good opportunity. But each one takes time and investment, so I’ve learnt to ask two questions: “Would our clients enjoy this?” and “Can we do it well?” Our Carat Creation jewellery design workshop is a good example of this. Someone can sit down with us, explore gemstones and design a piece they’d love to wear. What I like is that they get to discover their own taste along the way. They might decide to have the piece made, or they might simply enjoy the afternoon. Either way, it’s time well spent. That’s changed how I lead. I still get excited about a new idea, but when I bring it to the team, I explain why I think it deserves our time. Then we talk through what it would take to do it well, right down to the details a client would notice. IR: Have there been moments when you questioned whether you were on the right path? What kept you going? EH: Yes. You can put a great deal of time and money into a decision and then have to wait longer than you’d hoped to see whether it was the right one. I still find that difficult. What helps is getting back to a part of the work I love. Someone brings in a piece she hasn’t worn for years, and we sit down together to work out what she’d enjoy wearing now. Seeing her put on the redesigned piece, knowing how long it’s been sitting in a drawer, still gives me a great deal of satisfaction. ZT: Yes. Sometimes I’ll watch my mother make a decision and wonder why I’m still turning mine over in my head. It’s easy to forget how many years of experience sit behind what looks so effortless to me. I could happily spend a whole afternoon with someone choosing her Si Dian Jin. I love asking which piece she can already picture wearing to work after the wedding, and what makes it the one she’d reach for. Even on a day when I’m second-guessing myself, I still want to hear her answer. IR: If you could give your younger selves one piece of career advice, what would it be? EH: I’d tell myself to pause when a client tries on a piece. When you love a gemstone, you want to tell her everything you see in it. But give her a moment with the mirror and she’ll often tell you something you couldn’t have guessed. Perhaps the colour reminds her of a ring her mother wore. I’d have missed that if I’d filled the silence talking about the gem. ZT: I’d tell myself to pay attention to the pieces I reach for when I’m running late. There’s usually a reason I choose the same earrings again. Maybe I love the way they sit, or maybe they go with everything I own. When I was younger, I might have thought that was too ordinary to be a design insight. Now I think those small preferences are a good place to start when you’re trying to work out what you want to create.