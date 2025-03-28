Tumi doubles down on Asia with store expansions and premium retail upgrades

g new, larger stores in prominent locations, and upgrading and expanding current key locations to reflect our premium lifestyle positioning.” Tumi’s recent notable openings of larger stores include the 300sqm Ginza store in Tokyo, and those in Dubai Mall, Hong Kong Fashion Walk, Shanghai Kerry Center and Chengdu IFS. The company also relocated and renovated more than 70 stores in Asia Pacific and the Middle East last year, with an extensive renovation program underway for this year. “We have been delighted by the response to our new store in Fashion Walk and our refreshed stores in Pacific Place and IFC Mall,” he said. “Key feedback highlights the appeal of dynamic visual storytelling, which enhances customer engagement and the effective zoning of products, making the shopping experience even more seamless.” Strengthening presence in Greater China “Greater China is key to our Asia Pacific business strategy as it is our number one region,” the executive said. “One of our key strategic pillars in Greater China is to upgrade our retail presence, most notably to open iconic stores in key locations. Within this year, we will open stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen. These stores will serve as lighthouses for their respective regions.” The brand will also begin to operate directly in Taiwan from April 1. “This strategic focus will also be complemented by increased marketing investment to further build brand awareness and local market relevance,” Maroulis added. “We are already doing very well but as with other regions and markets, our focus is to accelerate growth, expand and optimise our retail network, strengthen brand positioning and strategic partnerships, and continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience.” Understanding customers’ preferences To better serve discerning customers and maintain Tumi’s position as a premium lifestyle brand, understanding their unique preferences and evolving needs has become crucial to the company’s regional strategy. “Asian and Middle Eastern customers are discerning and sophisticated,” said Maroulis. “They have an understanding and expectation of quality and local relevance that continues to grow with time. This plays well to Tumi’s strength of offering high quality, durability, functionality and design that is relevant to people’s lives.” The company has witnessed rising demand for stylish yet highly functional products, particularly versatile bags and travel items that support dynamic lifestyles. Sustainability is also an increasing priority for consumers in the region. “By staying attuned to our local customers’ needs and preferences, we will continue to uncover additional opportunities for growth and remain focused on innovation and our customer-centric approach to everything we do,” he said. “Customers everywhere are also demanding a seamless integration of physical and digital retail offerings, the phygital experience, so delivering a consistent, world-class Tumi experience across all our channels is another one of our focuses. The overall aim is to position Tumi for strong, sustainable growth in the region while continuing to deliver exceptional products and experiences to our valued customers.” According to the executive, Tumi is now focused on capitalising on the resurgence of global travel after seeing several intra-Asia Pacific routes have exceeded 2019 levels. Meanwhile, the company collaborates with various industries to enhance its product development. Tumi seeks partnerships that align with its focus on quality and innovation, aiming to showcase its products to diverse audiences. “This approach is a key driver in attracting potential new customers and opening doors to unexpected avenues for growth,” Maroulis said. One of Tumi’s most successful partnerships has been its collaboration with the McLaren Formula 1 Team, which began in 2021. “We’ve recently deepened our collaboration with McLaren Formula 1 Team Driver Lando Norris with a future campaign to come soon, further solidifying this impactful partnership,” he added.Looking ahead, additional brand partnerships are in the pipeline as part of Tumi’s broader regional expansion efforts. Looking to the future This year marks Tumi’s 50th anniversary, which, according to Maroulis, is a milestone that provides the brand with an opportunity to reflect on its rich heritage while forging ahead with ambitious plans for innovation and market expansion. “We will continue to craft world-class lifestyle and travel products while expanding our reach to deliver premium products to an ever-growing community of movers and makers,” he said. Further reading: Tumi’s Aris Maroulis on his versatile career journey and brand building.