Western Sydney International Airport chooses Lagardère to run retail offer

Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) has selected Lagardère Travel Retail as its retail operator for the next decade. The agreement covers duty-free and travel essentials across the airport’s terminal.

Through its subsidiary Lagardère AWPL, the group secured two contracts to operate retail at WSI. Under the agreement, the retailer will manage about 3100sqm of space across 11 stores, including 1900sqm for duty-free and 1,00sqm for travel essentials and specialty retail. The locations will span international and domestic zones.

WSI CEO Simon Hickey said the retailer’s involvement will include branded products, travel-exclusive products and a “best of the west” concept focused on Western Sydney. “Their commitment is a strong vote of confidence in what we’re building here, a game-changing 24-hour airport that reflects and celebrates the community it serves,” he said.

He added that passengers often visit duty-free stores for product offers and may also purchase items they did not pack. According to Hickey, the retail offer is intended to support last-minute purchases.

Partner outlook

Lagardère Travel Retail CEO Frédéric Chevalier said WSI is a major airport project in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lagardère AWPL CEO Costa Kouros said the partnership is intended to establish a long-term relationship with WSI and the community it serves. He said the retail offer will include international brands as well as products from Australia and NSW.

WSI chief customer and commercial officer Alison Webster said meeting passenger needs and value considerations were priorities in the partner selection process. She said Lagardère AWPL aligned with WSI’s retail objectives and local positioning.

WSI is on track to open domestic and international passenger services in late October, following the launch of cargo operations in late July. Retail fit-outs within the terminal are expected to begin in the coming weeks.