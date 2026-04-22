SectorsTravel retail

Expedia-owned Last Minute to close down

Image of woman making online transaction.
The site will stop taking bookings from June 2 (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Australian travel site Lastminute.com.au will be closing in June, as its owner Expedia Group wraps up operations for the budget-friendly travel site.

The news was announced on its website, with a notice which read: “We have made the decision to close the Lastminute.com.au website and app.

“On June 2 2026, the Lastminute.com.au website and app will no longer be available to make new bookings, but rest assured that this will not affect any existing bookings you have made through Lastminute.com.au.”

Customers are told that they can make bookings until May 15. Eventually, customers will be redirected to Expedia Group’s online platform.

Founded in 2000, Lastminute’s Australian site was acquired by Expedia in a $703 million deal with the Brisbane-based Wotif Group in 2014.

Inside Retail understands the move comes as part of Expedia’s efforts to simplify its online portfolio, a strategy it has confirmed through statements distributed to the media. It continues to operate Hotels.com and Vrbo alongside its own platform.

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