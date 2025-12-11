BusinessFood & beverage

Tims China Q3: Food and franchising lift growth amid competitive market

Tim Hortons China
Food revenue contribution hit a record 36.5 per cent. (Source: Tim Hortons China/LinkedIn)
By Tong Van
The operator of Tim Hortons in Mainland China, Tims China, has reported mixed third-quarter results as higher system sales and franchise growth helped offset softer revenue from company-operated stores. Revenue for the quarter slipped 0.4 per cent year on year to RMB358 million (US$50.3 million) due to store closures.  Meanwhile, same-store sales turned positive again for company-owned outlets, up 3.3 per cent. In comparison, food revenue contribution hit a record 36.5 per cent, buoyed by t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Top Stories

Why an acquisition deal won’t save Walgreens’ future 

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marketing IR Pro

Dynamic duos: Six innovative brand collaborations in Asia

Tong Van
burnout
Workforce IR Pro

How to manage change without burning out employees

Ashling Withers
Appointments & exits

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela brand after 10 years

Claudia Cristoferi
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay