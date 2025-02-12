SectorsShopping centres & malls

Terrace Central Shopping Centre in Hunter Valley listed for sale

The surrounding catchment area has benefitted from more than $2.4 billion of investment. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Panthera Group is set to sell the Terrace Central Shopping Centre in the Hunter Valley, hoping to attract bids from private, syndicate and institutional investors.

Besides a Woolworths supermarket and BWS liquor store, which account for 51 per cent of turnover – and have signed a lease renewal through to 2032 – the centre is home to The Reject Shop, Australia Post, a medical centre, pharmacy, and other retailers, with non-discretionary retail.

James Douglas and James Sherley of CBRE and Steven Lerche of Savills are leading an expressions of interest campaign for the asset.

“The on-market campaign presents a rare opportunity to acquire a 100 per cent interest in a strong performing neighbourhood shopping centre, anchored by a highly productive and recently upgraded Woolworths supermarket,” said Douglas.

The nearly 7000sqm Raymond Terrace Centre has been positioned to profit from significant greenfield residential developments such as Kings Hill. The surrounding catchment area has benefitted from more than $2.4 billion of government and private investment, including the Newcastle Airport improvements this year and the M1 Pacific Highway extension in 2028.

“We anticipate strong local and interstate investor interest given the centre’s strategic location and range of inclusions, boasting the region’s only Woolworths “Direct to Boot” service and 12 Tesla Superchargers providing exceptional convenience for daily needs-focused customers,” added Lerche.

Expressions of Interest close will close next month.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Regulatory IR Pro

What Vietnam’s new expansion rules mean for Australian retailers

Michael Baker
Strategy IR Pro

Better than Botox? How The Skin Bar is tapping into a niche skincare trend

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Workforce IR Pro

RM Williams’ next step: How the heritage brand is crafting its future

Tamera Francis
Hardware

Wesfarmers’ revenue grows amid higher Bunnings, Kmart sales

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

Flight of fancy: Why this unique design trend is taking off

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay