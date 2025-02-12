Terrace Central Shopping Centre in Hunter Valley listed for sale

Panthera Group is set to sell the Terrace Central Shopping Centre in the Hunter Valley, hoping to attract bids from private, syndicate and institutional investors.

Besides a Woolworths supermarket and BWS liquor store, which account for 51 per cent of turnover – and have signed a lease renewal through to 2032 – the centre is home to The Reject Shop, Australia Post, a medical centre, pharmacy, and other retailers, with non-discretionary retail.

James Douglas and James Sherley of CBRE and Steven Lerche of Savills are leading an expressions of interest campaign for the asset.

“The on-market campaign presents a rare opportunity to acquire a 100 per cent interest in a strong performing neighbourhood shopping centre, anchored by a highly productive and recently upgraded Woolworths supermarket,” said Douglas.

The nearly 7000sqm Raymond Terrace Centre has been positioned to profit from significant greenfield residential developments such as Kings Hill. The surrounding catchment area has benefitted from more than $2.4 billion of government and private investment, including the Newcastle Airport improvements this year and the M1 Pacific Highway extension in 2028.

“We anticipate strong local and interstate investor interest given the centre’s strategic location and range of inclusions, boasting the region’s only Woolworths “Direct to Boot” service and 12 Tesla Superchargers providing exceptional convenience for daily needs-focused customers,” added Lerche.

Expressions of Interest close will close next month.