Sectors|Food & beverage

T2 teams up with local Australian artists to launch teaware range

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 20, 2023< 1 mins read

Premium tea retailer T2 Tea has teamed up with emerging Australian creatives to unveil a ‘Kiss The Future Hello’ teaware range.

Last year, the Australian company challenged artists to design a mug that represented their version of a “brighter, more positive future”.

Based on votes, winning designs by Elaine Li, Sian Downey, Tammy Zhang and Alexandra Truong will be printed on fine bone china mugs, finished with 24k gold details and paired with a stainless-steel infuser.

Wendy Byrne, T2’s head of buying, described the competition as an “innovative approach” to teaware design.

“Alongside our creative lead, Matt Larkin, we reviewed every submission in great detail to select these four artists and their incredible creations.”

These limited-edition mugs retail for $42 and are now available in-store and online across T2 stores in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

