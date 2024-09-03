Sydney fashion label Okanui opens its first store in NT

Okanui has entered the Northern Territory market with the opening of its first Darwin store.

“With the surge in both domestic and international visitors, Darwin is buzzing with energy, and we see the NT as a huge opportunity for Okanui to expand its retail presence,” said Simon Kasprowicz, Okanui CEO.

The new shop will offer coastal apparel for men, women, and children and will feature Okanui’s ‘Escape the Everyday’ style.

“This dynamic city has established itself as a key gateway, contributing to a record-breaking $2.3 billion in visitor spending across the NT last year. Our team has worked hard to create a space that reflects the brand’s positioning of Escaping the Everyday,” said Kasprowicz.

The brand witnessed a 150 per cent sales increase last year, which was part of the reason for its decision to expand its retail footprint in Australia.

The new store, located at E2, 19 Kitchener Drive, takes Okanui’s store count to nine.

Okanui’s other shops are located in Noosa Heads, Byron Bay, Sorrento, Port Douglas, Manly, Pacific Fair, Brisbane Airport DFO, and Harbour Town.