SectorsSports & adventure

Swimwear Galore launches super-sized flagship store in Melbourne

Swimwear Galore is the largest swimwear store in the Southern Hemisphere. (Source: Supplied)
By Uyen Duong

Swimwear Galore has opened a new flagship store in Carlton North, Victoria, which it says is the largest swimwear store in the Southern Hemisphere.

Located on Nicholson Street, the store carries more than 100 brands across cup sizes A to H, petite to plus size, maternity, men’s and kids’ ranges, as well as chlorine-resistant lines. The site includes fitting rooms and staff trained to support customer fit requirements.

“This new store represents so much more than just a retail space; it’s a celebration of our family story and the diverse community that has supported us for over three decades,” said Caz Skudar, co-owner and brand director. 

Founded more than 35 years ago by Jan Ingersole, Swimwear Galore began as a single rack of swimwear inside a fabric store in Fitzroy. The business now operates seven locations across Victoria and an e-commerce platform that ships nationwide.

The company is operated by Ingersole’s three children – Andrew, Kelly and Caz – who oversee retail operations and brand development. Brands currently stocked include Sea Level, Speedo, Baku, Seafolly, Jets, Sunseeker, Funkita, Ripcurl and Artesands, alongside seasonal collections.

The opening aligns with broader movements in the global swimwear retail sector, including Monday Swimwear’s flagship launch in Beverly Hills.

Swimwear Galore reports more than 200,000 customers annually. The business plans to launch a loyalty program and renovate its Sorrento store next year.

