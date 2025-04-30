BusinessSustainability

Sustainability-driven swimwear label Sheila launches in the US

Swimwear brand Sheila
Sheila’s collection.
By Irene Dong

Australian swimwear label Sheila is making its debut in the US, introducing its versatile styles of swimwear-meets-activewear pieces to a new market. 

The US roll-out includes 11 styles and eight colourways in a variety of sizes, with prices ranging from $45 to $320. According to Sheila, all products are made from luxury recycled nylon derived from ocean debris, such as abandoned fishing nets and industrial plastics.

The brand’s textiles are thick, sturdy, and fully lined, with Global Recycling Standard and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certifications. 

“Swimwear has a tendency to make us feel insecure – it rides up, it doesn’t fit properly, and it keeps us on the sidelines,” said founder Clare Barrins. “I created Sheila to help women feel fearless and powerful, not restricted or self-conscious.”

The brand also places a great emphasis on sun safety. Its whole line has UPF 50+ protection, with high-neck and full-coverage styles that are purposefully designed to reduce dangerous UV exposure.

Sheila’s entire collection is now accessible online. 

