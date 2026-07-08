Sushi Sushi takes a stand on artificial ingredients

Sushi Sushi is removing artificial colours and flavourings across its Australian food menu. The QSR believes this landmark move makes it the first Australian Asian food retailer to do so.

It’s the latest step in the brand’s ongoing commitment to quality, transparency and continual improvement. It follows almost two years of recipe reformulation.

Sushi Sushi CEO Stephen Anders said the initiative was a response to customer feedback and a commitment to continually improve the brand’s offer.

“Our customers increasingly want food made with simpler ingredients and without artificial colours or flavourings. This is about continuing to evolve alongside those expectations,” Anders said.

“We’ve spent almost two years carefully reformulating our recipes across the entire range. This isn’t about fixing a problem – it’s about continually improving our food and delivering on what ‘Real food. Ready to go’ stands for.”

A small number of products, including seaweed salad and tobiko, may have a slightly different colour or flavour as a result of removing artificial additives.

Recently acquired by Genki Global Dining Concepts, Sushi Sushi is further strengthening its commitment to responsible business practices.

Sushi Sushi’s broader commitment to responsible sourcing, food integrity and operational excellence, includes 100 per cent ASC-certified salmon, 100 per cent RSPCA-approved chicken, a digital food safety system and ongoing partnerships with Too Good To Go and SecondBite, helping contribute more than 112,000 meals to Australians experiencing food insecurity.