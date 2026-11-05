BusinessSupply chain

Woolworths set to open Western Sydney distribution centre

Sydney Chilled and Fresh Distribution Centre
Sydney Chilled and Fresh Distribution Centre. (Source: Woolworths)
By Harry Booth

Supermarket giant Woolworths says its Western Sydney distribution centre will open in the new year.

Billed as the largest refrigerated distribution centre in the Southern Hemisphere, the Sydney Chilled and Fresh Distribution Centre development comes after a $900 million investment. The multi-level hub will handle 3000 tonnes of produce a day, promising to speed up supply in the region.

The DC will mark the completion of Woolworths’ investment in distribution centres in the region, which also included the $1.3 billion Moorebank development in Western Sydney.

Woolworths said the development has space to increase capacity over the next 20 years in line with demand.

“We built this facility to improve the availability of fresh fruit and vegetables in our stores, and keep up with a growing population over the next two decades, so that our customers can rely on us for quality food, when they need it,” said Woolworths Group CEO Amanda Bardwell.

“We’re proud to grow our local team and create 800 new jobs in Western Sydney. While this facility features world-leading technology, it’s our team who will be the beating heart of the operation.” 

Prue Carr, the minister for Western Sydney and deputy NSW premier, called the investment “fantastic” for the region.

“This significant investment is a vote of confidence in Western Sydney’s future, supporting our growing communities while helping get produce onto supermarket shelves across NSW,” Carr added.

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